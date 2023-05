Writer and musician Neil Flory joined WRFAs Anthony Merchant to discuss his new collection of poems called Mudtrombones Knotted in the Spill, the roles that music and poetry have played in Neil’s life, working with Arteidolia Press, if all of Neil’s creativity stems from the same place and much more

https://www.arteidolia.com/mudtrombones-knotted-in-the-spill-by-neil-flory/

More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire