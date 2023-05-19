WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dr. Kevin Sabet – May 18, 2023

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone invited Dr. Kevin Sabet to speak about his concerns on cannabis legalization in New York State at a conference in Celoron on May 1, 2023.

Dr. Kevin Sabet presents on marijuana legalization (May 1, 2023)


