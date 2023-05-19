WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] JHS Poetry 2023: Poetry Is…

[LISTEN] JHS Poetry 2023: Poetry Is…

By Leave a Comment

Students from Jamestown High School share their original poetry, inspired by the theme “Poetry Is…” The poem were written and recorded after students from Elizabeth Rowe-Baehr’s 9th grade English classes worked with Sony Ton-Aime, who serves as the Michael I. Rudell Director of Literary Arts at Chautauqua Institution.

Several students stopped by the WRFA studios and were recorded as they recited their original works. The recording were featured Friday, May 19, 2023 on WRFA’s Small Things Considered morning show.

Thank you to Sony for developing this project and also to Betsy her students for sharing their work with the Jamestown community via WRFA.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.