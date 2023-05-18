WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 18, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU MAY 18
- Arts on Fire LIVE: Fredonia Guitar Quintet – WRFA-LP 107.9 FM
- SON and Miranda Wilcox – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown
- Adam Gould and Harmony Dillingham – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
FRI MAY 19
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Kyle Gustafson – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Nick Slagle – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Ion Sky trio – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- The Saloonatics – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Tommy Link – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Pedro and the Smooth Cats – The Cooler – Sherman
SAT MAY 20
- The Elektra Kings – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Afraid of Human – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Crush – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Dock Boy – The Fish – Bemus Point
- The Living Room Jam Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The Fractures – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- SON – Apollo Canna – Salamanca
- Ricky Skaggs – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: Air – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAY 21
- Rod Tucker – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Derek Davis – The Hideaway – Steamburg
- Iron Eyes – The Hideaway – Steamburg
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON MAY 22
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAY 24
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Open mic night – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Showing Up – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
