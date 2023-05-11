WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 11, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI MAY 12

Charity Nuse and Friends – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Dam Near Famous – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

SON – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Alex Kates – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT MAY 13

Tempus and The Hallow Society – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Vinny and the Mudflaps – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Grand Larseny – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Furious George – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Lenny Sales – The Cooler – Sherman

Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

SUN MAY 14

Marshmellow Overcoat – The Hideaway – Steamburg

JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hideaway – Steamburg

OsbornNash – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAY 15

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAY 17