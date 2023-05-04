WNY Wildway Effort Receives $100,000 in State Funding

The effort to create a Western New York Wildway has received $100,000 in state funding.

The Western New York Land Conservancy has been granted the Conservation Partnership Program grant through the State Environmental Protection Fund.

It’ll go toward the development of the Western New York Wildway which is a plan to protect and connect the region’s largest forests, through partnerships, community engagement, and habitat restoration that builds upon previous investments.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the funding as part of $3 million in grants for 45 not-for-profit land trusts across the state.

She said in a statement, “Land conservation is essential in New York’s fight to mitigate climate change and protect our state’s unparalleled natural resources. Supporting the critical work of land trusts across the state will bring us closer to our goal of safeguarding 30% of public land in New York by 2030, ensuring future generations will have access to green space and protected natural habitats.”