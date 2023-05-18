United Way Hosting Annual Community Baby Shower

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County is hosting its annual Community Baby Shower until June 8.

The shower helps support at-risk families and babies in the community—many of whom cannot afford necessities like bottles, diapers, strollers, pacifiers, bibs, and more.

Community members and groups can help by:

• Participating in the community baby shower drive at Wegmans in Jamestown, where items can be bought or dropped off in their collection bins Saturday, May 20 through June 2.

• Hosting a baby shower: Create an event or drop off at your business or organization and bring the essentials for families to the United Way office (208 Pine Street, Jamestown between 8am-4pm Monday-Friday) by June 15.

• Buying items on the 2023 Community Baby Shower Amazon Wish List. The list includes top needs from community agencies, and purchased items can be directly shipped to the United Way office.

• And by donating to the United Way on June 8 during Give Big Chq

United Way Community Impact Manager Nicole Gustafson said over $5,000 worth of necessities for babies were collected in 2022.

For more information, including the Amazon Wish List for the baby shower, visit https://www.uwayscc.org/community-baby-shower, or contact Nicole Gustafson at 716-483-1561 ext. 200 or at ngustafson@uwayscc.org.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a point of transparency and disclosure to our audience, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County is a corporate underwriter for WRFA and has provided a financial contribution for the general operations of the station within the past year. Funding we receive for General Operations is not used to fund our coverage of local news in the community. That is only made possible through a Community Service Grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

