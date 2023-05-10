Sen. Borrello Introduces Legislation Prohibiting Fossil Fuels in Manufacturing of Renewable Energy Equipment

State Senator George Borrello has introduced legislation that would prohibit the use of fossil fuels in the manufacturing of renewable energy equipment.

Borrello said emission-producing energy sources are often used to manufacture green energy sources like wind turbines, solar panels and electric cars.

He gave the examples of coal used to create steel for wind turbines and the extraction of rare earth minerals for solar panels.

Borrello said the environmental toll of production and delivery is at odds with the state’s climate agenda goals.

He also noted that the mining of rare earth minerals used in the manufacturing of renewable energy equipment sometimes involves child and slave labor.

Borrello’s legislation would require that the manufacture and distribution of electric vehicles, wind turbines, solar collectors and infrastructure to upgrade the power grid is conducted using only wind and solar energy and does not use any power derived from fossil fuels, nuclear energy or any form of combustion.

It is currently in the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee for review.