Gov. Hochul Declares State of Emergency, Issues Executive Orders Following Expiration of Title 42 Immigration Policy

As the Title 42 immigration policy expires today, Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency and issued an executive order in anticipation of an expected influx of migrants into New York State.

Title 42, enacted during the COVID-19 Pandemic, allowed the U.S. government to turn away migrants at the border, including asylum-seekers.

Hochul’s executive order will provide the State with greater flexibility to procure the resources necessary for municipalities to support asylum seekers while also allowing the State to mobilize 500 members of the National Guard service who are providing logistical and operational support.

It will also allow the State and localities to quickly purchase necessary supplies and resources, including food and equipment.

The order will also prevent hotels, hospitals and other facilities providing care for migrants from being considered their landlord, which means the state’s current tenant protections wouldn’t apply.

Governor Hochul said in a release that she has consistently pushed for additional federal support, specifically regarding funding and shortened waiting periods before asylum seekers can legally work.

She added that her administration has raised this issue directly with President Biden, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and other top advisors.