Fire Ruled Accidental at Long Standing Business in Jamestown

A fire at a longstanding company in Jamestown has been ruled to be accidental.

Jamestown Police responded to 258 Crescent Street just after 4:00 a.m. Thursday for a burglary alarm and found smoke in the building. Jamestown Fire crews were called out and found heavy fire on the first floor. Crews had the fire under control in 45 minutes. There were no injuries.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon said the building is home to family-owned Danielson Oil Company, “They do have fuel oil stored on site as well as various lubricants, greases, motor oils, and diesel fuel. So, we did through the Director of Development Crystal Surdyk the Department of Environmental Conservation was contacted as was the Chautauqua County Haz Mat Team. We did do an onsite assessment and it’s been determined that no chemicals have migrated off the property.”

Coon said there was no structural compromise to the building and the owners plan to continue business at the site.

He said a faulty appliance in a breakroom has been determined to have caused the fire.