Audubon Holding Annual Plant Exchange and Sale Saturday, May 20

The Audubon Community Nature Center will hold its annual Plant Exchange and Sale this Saturday.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

People are invited to trade their own potted plants in exchange for new ones or purchase plants outright. There will be a large number of native plants, as well as annuals, perennials, trees, and shrubs.

Local nurseries will be on hand selling plants, including natives, as well as a sale of gently used garden equipment and décor, tools, pots, and more.

Plants will be accepted for exchange until noon.

Audubon reserves the right to reject invasive species, unpotted plants, those in poor condition, plants in multi-species pots or ones that seem to be infested with weeds or jumping worms.

This event is outdoors and takes place rain or shine