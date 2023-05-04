WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 4, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU MAY 04

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Brian Hanna and Catch Phrase – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI MAY 05

The Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble presents For The Love of Beethoven – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown

Dan Baney and Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Second Act – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Miranda Wilcox and The Line – The Fish – Bemus Point

Ion Sky – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek

Adam Gould – The Tap Room – Westfield

Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

SAT MAY 06

The Reg presents: All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Bucked Up – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Honky Tonk Heroes, The Eaves and Urban Achievers – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown

Alex Kates – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Hard Luck Story – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Dan Baney – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Ion Sky unplugged – Stockton Hotel – Stockton

Jesse James Weston – The Cooler – Sherman

Bill Ward (Willie Nelson tribute) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Catch Phrase – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Steve Johnson, Matt Gronquist and Adam McKillip – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

SUN MAY 07

Alex Kates – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Hanna and Horton – The Hideaway – Steamburg

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAY 08

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAY 10