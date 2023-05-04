WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 4, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
THU MAY 04
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Brian Hanna and Catch Phrase – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI MAY 05
- The Chadakoin Chamber Ensemble presents For The Love of Beethoven – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown
- Dan Baney and Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Second Act – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Miranda Wilcox and The Line – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Ion Sky – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek
- Adam Gould – The Tap Room – Westfield
- Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
SAT MAY 06
- The Reg presents: All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Bucked Up – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Honky Tonk Heroes, The Eaves and Urban Achievers – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown
- Alex Kates – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Hard Luck Story – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Dan Baney – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Ion Sky unplugged – Stockton Hotel – Stockton
- Jesse James Weston – The Cooler – Sherman
- Bill Ward (Willie Nelson tribute) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Catch Phrase – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Steve Johnson, Matt Gronquist and Adam McKillip – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
SUN MAY 07
- Alex Kates – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Hanna and Horton – The Hideaway – Steamburg
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON MAY 08
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAY 10
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Somewhere in Queens – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
