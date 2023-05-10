Work Zone Speed Monitoring Program Up and Running in NYS

An Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring Pilot Program is up and running in New York State.

The program is a joint initiative between the New York State Department of Transportation and the New York State Thruway Authority.

A total of 30 speed violation monitoring systems that rely on RADAR technology are being used in active work zones on state maintained roads and on the thruway.

New York State has experienced a rising number of work zone speed violations in recent years, resulting in numerous highway worker injuries and several deaths among state and contractor personnel.

Under the program, all vehicles detected violating the posted speed limit within a work zone by over an established threshold will be fined. License plate images and speed data collected will be sent to NYSDOT and the Thruway within a week, with violation fines issued to the vehicle’s registered owner by mail.

Fines through the pilot program will be issued as follows:

– $50 for first violation

– $75 for second violation

– $100 for third and subsequent violations within 18 months of the first violation

For more information about the program, including a regularly updated list of camera locations, visit https://www.ny.gov/work-zone-safety-awareness/automated-work-zone-speed-enforcement-program