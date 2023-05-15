Wegmans Recognized for Fundraising Campaign for United Way

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County is recognizing the local Wegmans store for coming in first in the region for an April campaign.

Wegmans held its annual scan campaign for the United Way at its registers in April.

With a goal of raising $15,500; Jamestown’s local Fairmount Avenue Wegmans location came in number one of 13 stores in the region for overall donation dollars by raising $19,957. The next closest Wegmans location of the 13 raised $12,000

In addition to the dollars raised at the register in April, Wegmans staff raised a total of $8,000 for the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County on Thursday, May 4th during an evening “Purse Bingo” fundraising event.

United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler expressed her appreciation for Wegmans and its staff, nothing how inspired she was with the community’s generosity in donating at the Wegmans registers.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a point of transparency and disclosure to our audience, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County is a corporate underwriter for WRFA and has provided a financial contribution for the general operations of the station within the past year. Funding we receive for General Operations is not used to fund our coverage of local news in the community. That is only made possible through a Community Service Grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

