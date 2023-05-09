United Way Accepting Nominations for Joseph H. Mason Award

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County is accepting nominations for the annual Joseph H. Mason Award.

The award recognizes a local union member or staff person whose volunteer service to the community honors the spirit of involvement exhibited by the late Joseph H. Mason.

The Salute to Labor Dinner to celebrate this year’s award winner will be held on August 9 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel.

Joe Mason was the Directing Business Representative of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, District 65, representing southwestern New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. His reputation for standing up for the causes of labor, most importantly impacting the day-to-day lives of working men and women in our area, is well known. A long-standing member of the United Way Board of Directors, Joe exemplified labor’s commitment to serving the community through his devotion to the United Way campaign.

The nomination form for a union member, active or retired, who has provided outstanding volunteer service in Southern Chautauqua County can be found at https://www.uwayscc.org/joseph-h-mason-community-service-award.

Completed forms should be sent by mail to United Way of Southern Chautauqua County at 208 Pine Street, Jamestown, NY 14701.

Nominations are due by June 8, 2023.

