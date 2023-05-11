U.S. Senator Gillibrand Supporting Bipartisan Legislation to Create COVID-19 Task Force

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, joined by other Senators, has introduced bipartisan legislation to create a taskforce conduct a comprehensive investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 9/11 Commission-style task force would investigate the origins of the pandemic, the U.S. response, availability of medical supplies and other resources, public health messaging, the government’s role in the development and distribution of vaccines, and more.

The task force would have the authority to hold hearings, take testimony and issues subpoenas. It would be comprised of 10 members, 5 appointed from each party. The task force would submit an interim report to Congress and the president within one year, and a final report within 20 months of its initial meeting.

The National Task Force on the COVID-19 Pandemic Act is led by Senators Gillibrand, Roger Marshall, Dianne Feinstein, and Joni Ernst and is co-sponsored by Senator Bob Casey.