Two Men Arrested on Burglary Charges at Former Crawford Furniture Building

Two men have been arrested on burglary charges at the former Crawford Furniture Building in Jamestown.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s office said that 37-year old Robert Clark of Conewango Valley and 33-year old Justin Myers of Jamestown have been indicted on 3rd Degree Burglary, 3rd Degree Attempted Grand Larceny, and two counts of 5th Degree Conspiracy.

According to the indictment, the two men were arrested in an incident at 1061 Allen Street on, or about November 16, 2022. This is the same time period as the fire that destroyed the former factory.

Clark and Myers have both been arraigned and have May 31 set as their their next appearance in Chautauqua County court.