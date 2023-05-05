Turbotax Settlement Checks Should Arrive in May

State Attorney General Letitia James also has announced that consumers who were tricked by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will begin receiving checks from the $141 million settlement.

Approximately 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the multistate settlement. New York will receive more than $5.4 million for more than 176,000 New Yorkers.

The settlement applies to certain consumers who paid Intuit to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.

Consumers eligible for a payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator. These consumers will receive a payment automatically, without needing to file a claim. Payments will be made by check, mailed throughout May 2023.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.

Individuals who filed for three consecutive years could get up to $85.

For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, please visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.