SKF Awarded $2 Million in ESD Grants

SKF Aeroengine has been awarded a $2 million Empire State Development grant.

The bearing manufacturer, located in Falconer, will use the funds to purchase new machinery and equipment that focuses on implementing new manufacturing technology and continued development of high skilled technical careers.

According to a press release from ESD, the company will invest in small bearing manufacturing, cage manufacturing and roller manufacturing improvements, targeting improved efficiency, and building towards new technology needed to support future development programs within the Aerospace.

The award announcement came as part of $24 million grants being awarded to 28 shovel-ready priority projects in New York State through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.