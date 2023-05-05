Reg Lenna, Robert H. Jackson Center Collaborate on Two Events on Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” will be performed in Jamestown at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Saturday

The play, by Tony award winner Rupert Holmes, presents an intimate portrait of late Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg. Michelle Azar stars as Ginsburg, under the direction of Laley Lippard.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6.

The Jamestown performance is made possible by a collaboration between Reg Lenna Center for The Arts and The Robert H. Jackson Center.

The Jackson Center also will present a tie-in event on May 6 before the performance.

“Notorious RBG” author Irin Carmon and Jackson scholar John Q. Barrett will be featured in a free public discussion and book signing at 2:30 p.m. The discussion will focus on Justice Ginsburg’s and Justice Jackson’s connections to influential constitutional scholar Robert E. Cushman.

Tickets to “All Things Equal” may be purchased online at reglenna.com or at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office by calling 716-484-7070.

Information about the Jackson Center program can be found at roberthjackson.org/events.