WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Reg Lenna Receiving State Funding as Part of Alive Downtowns! Coalition

Reg Lenna Receiving State Funding as Part of Alive Downtowns! Coalition

By Leave a Comment

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is one of 13 performance arts centers receiving funding through New York State.

The Alive Downtowns! coalition of downtown historic performance arts centers is receiving a total of $5 million. The Reg will receive $95,900 as part of that funding.

The 13 facilities serve over five million people annually and their combined annual economic impact is estimated at $900,000,000.

More information about Alive Downtowns! can be found at afairgame.net/alive-downtowns.

For information about events at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, visit reglenna.com.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.