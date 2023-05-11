Public Invited to Jamestown School Board ‘Meet The Candidates’ Night

Voters can learn more about candidates running for Jamestown School Board at a “Meet the Candidates Night” tonight.

The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Administration Building at 197 Martin Road. It is open to the public.

The four candidates running for three seats on the school board include incumbents Paul Abbott and Christine Schnars with John Panebianco and Melissa Paterniti running for the first time. Shelly Leathers is not seeking re-election to the board.

District voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, May 16 to vote on the school budget and school board candidates.

For more information on each candidate, visit jpsny.org/boeelections.