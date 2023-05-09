Public Hearing on $101 Million JPS Budget Set for Tonight

A public hearing on the proposed $101 million 2023-24 Jamestown Public Schools’ budget will take place tonight.

The hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Jefferson Middle School auditorium.

The budget has no tax levy increase and, if approved, would hire 18 new teachers for new Student Support Centers.

Separate from the budget vote will be a proposition to fund a new Capital Improvement Reserve Fund with up to $5 million.

The public may give comments on the budget at the hearing.

The vote on the budget, proposition, and school board candidates will take place Tuesday, May 16 between 12:00 and 9:00 p.m.

For more information, visit jpsny.org.