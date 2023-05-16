WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Polls Open at Noon for Vote on School Budgets, School Board Candidates

School budgets will be voted on today throughout New York State

Polls open at noon today in the Jamestown Public Schools District with voting open until 9:00 p.m.

People may go to Jefferson or Washington Middle Schools; or Lincoln Elementary School to vote.

The $101 million 2023-24 school budget has no tax levy increase.

The budget does include the hiring of 18 new teachers, most of whom will staff new Student Support Centers.

Besides the budget, a proposition will also be on the ballot to fund a new Capital Improvement Reserve Fund with up to $5 million.

Four candidates are also on the ballot for three seats on the Jamestown Public Schools Board of Education. In order of appearance on the ballot, they are: Paul Abbott, Christine Schnars, John Panebianco, and Melissa Paterniti.

For more information on the budget and school board candidates, visit jpsny.org

