NY Farm Bureau Sees Victories in State Budget Despite Concerns Over Minimum Wage Increase

While there’s concern over the increase in minimum wage, the New York Farm Bureau sees some victories in the 2024 State Budget approved Tuesday.

Starting January 1, 2024, minimum wage will increase to $16 in New York City and the counties of Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester, and to $15 in all other parts of the State. In 2025 and 2026, the minimum wage will increase by an additional $0.50 in each year, after which the State’s minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the Northeast Region.

The New York Farm Bureau said in a statement they remain, “…deeply concerned over the additional increase of the state’s minimum wage. If a farm cannot compete in the marketplace or make ends meet, nothing else will ultimately matter. This could negatively impact our farm employees, future job creation, and local food production. We ask our leaders to look for additional ways to offset mounting labor costs as the new minimum wage will keep increasing in the coming years along with inflation.”

The Farm Bureau did celebrate the inclusion of the Refundable Investment Tax Credit in the budget, which was a priority for the agency. They said the credit will be a “boon for farms looking to expand, diversify, or upgrade their businesses over the next five years. It is one of the biggest investments the state has made into New York agriculture in years.”

Highlights in the state budget related to agriculture include $2 million for community garden programming and a $10 million grant program to support the establishment of farm markets, supermarkets, food cooperatives, and other similar retail food stores, along with supporting infrastructure in underserved communities and regions of the State.

The budget provides $50 million over five years to local school districts to support cooking facilities. The School Food Infrastructure Grant Program will provide the resources schools need to aggregate, store, process, and prepare farm products, and make it possible to cook fresh, nutritious homemade meals on-site for school children.

The Farm Bureau also said they were grateful for the additional $1 million in the Environmental Protection Fund to assist Soil and Water Conservation Districts carry out important assistance to farmers, landowners, and municipalities.