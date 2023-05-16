New Arrest Warrants Issued for Suspect in Jamestown Homicide

New arrest warrants have been issued for the suspect in a homicide in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police have now issued an arrest warrant for 34-year old Michael Burham in connection with the May 11th vehicle fire on Fulton Street. He’s also a suspect in the May 11th death of 34-year old Kala Hodgkin at 125 William Street.

In addition to the previous warrants of first degree rape and second degree unlawful imprisonment, Burham is wanted for Third Degree arson, Fourth Degree Criminal Mischief, two counts of Second Degree Criminal Contempt, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Crime Stoppers of Western New York has also issued a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Burham.

Jamestown Police say Burham is considered armed and dangerous and urge anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1 immediately and do NOT approach or try to apprehend him.

Information to Crime Stoppers can be reported anonymously by calling 716-867-6161, through the “Buffalo Tips” app or by visiting www.crimestopperswny.org

Crime Stoppers requests that tips NOT be submitted through Facebook.

Anyone with any information regarding Burham is also still asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.