[LISTEN] Knock on Wood with Collin Wood: Cassadaga Girls Flag Football Coach – Jacob Wilcox

Jacob Wilcox has been around the game of football his whole life. Named the head coach of the girls flag team at Cassadaga, he discusses the ups and downs so far the team has experience. While they are in search of their first win still, the youth his team has could be the key to building a better future for the program.
