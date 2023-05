Plein Air artist Thomas Annear joined WRFAs Anthony Merchant to discuss the 2023 North Shore Arts Alliance Hub Crawl, the incredible hikes found around Chautauqua County, the local art scene in Chautauqua and much more

www.thomasannear.com

www.instagram.com/thomasannearart

www.facebook.com/ThomasAnnearArt

nsaachautauqua.org

www.facebook.com/northshorearts

