JCC Accepting Clothing Donations for ‘J. Hawk Career Closet’

Jamestown Community College will accept donations of professional clothing for the “J. Hawk Career Closet” on Saturday, May 6.

JCC Career Services developed the idea for a boutique-styled clothing closet that will be housed in the Hamilton Collegiate Center. Students will be able to select items free of charge that they may need for job or internship interviews, professional networking events, or starting a new job.

Donations of professional career clothing will be accepted from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Physical Education Complex of the Jamestown Campus.

Desired items include work-appropriate dress pants, blouses, shoes, jewelry, scarves, neckties, sweaters, and blazers for all genders that are in new or like-new condition. Boxes are also welcome to help with storing back inventory.