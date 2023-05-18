Jamestown School Board Approves Hiring Company to Perform Security Vulnerability Assessment of Schools

The Jamestown School Board has approved hiring a company to perform a security vulnerability assessment of school buildings.

Jamestown High School Resource Officer Jeremy Maggio presented to the board on the resolution.

He said the district’s Safety and Security Committee, which he is part of, recommended Amoured One to do the assessment after several weeks of research, “Armoured One is a company that is nation-wide. They currently go to every active shooting that has happened across our nation. Whenever one happens, as soon as they find out that something is going on, they’re currently getting an airline ticket and flying to that spot, or driving to that spot to assess what had happened, how do they fix an active shooter situation or a mass casualty situation.”

Maggio said the company will look for vulnerabilities and weaknesses as well as what’s done well, “They will then grade and rate each business or school based on a nationwide category. They look at myself, as being an SRO, to make sure things are being done properly.”

Maggio said the time estimate for when Amoured One could do the assessment is sometime in June or July. Board President Paul Abbott said his preference is that they do it as soon as possible so that the assessment happens while classes are in session.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the cost estimate for the assessment is between $17,250 and $19,000. Once the assessment is done, a report will be given to the Superintendent, the Safety and Security Committee, as well as the School Board.