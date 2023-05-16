Jamestown Public Schools District Art Show Takes Place May 16-17

Hundreds of artwork by students are part of the Jamestown Public Schools District Art Show.

This is the first time the annual Art Show is taking place since 2019.

The public is invited to view the artshow from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. tonight and from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. The art show can be viewed by entering through the gymnasium doors at Jefferson Middle School, at 195 Martin Road.

Each Jamestown art teacher selected pieces of student artwork to include in the show, including the 2023 District Art Show poster, which was designed by Miguel Fontanez, a 12th grade student in Marygrace Anderson’s Computer Art class at Jamestown High School.

Light refreshments will be served during the opening of the show tonight.