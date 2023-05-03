Jamestown Post-Journal: Trial For Man Accused of Stabbing Salman Rushdie Possibly Set for Fall

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports the trial for the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution last summer could be scheduled for this fall.

Hadi Matar of New Jersey has been charged with 2nd Degree Attempted Murder and 2nd Degree Assault. He pled not guilty to those charges in Chautauqua County Court and has been in the County Jail in Mayville without bail. Matar faces 32 years to life in prison if found guilty of the charges.

Matar is accused with stabbing Rushdie on August 19 at the Institution. Rushdie lost his sight in one eye and one of his hands is “incapacitated” following the attack.

Matar is being represented by Public Defender Ned Barone.