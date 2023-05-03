WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Post-Journal: Trial For Man Accused of Stabbing Salman Rushdie Possibly Set for Fall

Jamestown Post-Journal: Trial For Man Accused of Stabbing Salman Rushdie Possibly Set for Fall

By Leave a Comment

Hadi Matar (Photo Courtesy of Chautauqua County Jail)

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports the trial for the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie at Chautauqua Institution last summer could be scheduled for this fall.

Hadi Matar of New Jersey has been charged with 2nd Degree Attempted Murder and 2nd Degree Assault. He pled not guilty to those charges in Chautauqua County Court and has been in the County Jail in Mayville without bail. Matar faces 32 years to life in prison if found guilty of the charges.

Matar is accused with stabbing Rushdie on August 19 at the Institution. Rushdie lost his sight in one eye and one of his hands is “incapacitated” following the attack.

Matar is being represented by Public Defender Ned Barone.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.