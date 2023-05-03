WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Post-Journal: Rolison Rejects Plea Deal in Deaths of Lexy Hughan, Linda Kraemer

Randall Rolison

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports the Jamestown man accused of killing a Jamestown teenager in a hit and run accident rejected a plea deal in County Court.

60-year old Randall Rolison rejected a deal that would have had him pleading guilty to 2nd Degree manslaughter for striking 15-year old Lexy Hughan with his truck and also pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated vehicular manslaughter for driving an SUV which killed 71-year old Linda Kraemer. The deal included him admitting he was under the influence of narcotics in both accidents with resulting sentence of 13 1/3 to 25 years in state prison.

Rolison was out on bail following the hit and run fatality when State Police say he ran a stop sign on State Route 83 in the town of Arkwright, hitting a truck driven by 71-year old Gary Kraemer of South Dayton. The collision caused serious injuries to Gary Kraemer and resulted in the death of his wife, Linda.

Rolison also was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after police found three illegal weapons in his possession.

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports the weapons court case will take place June 12. The other two trials will be held after that one is complete.

