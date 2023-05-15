Jamestown Police Release Name of Woman Killed on William Street

Jamestown Police have released the name of the woman killed in a homicide on William Street.

34-year old Kala Hodgkin was killed early on Thursday, May 11 at 125 William Street.

Jamestown Police have confirmed that 34-year old Michael Burham is a suspect in that homicide.

They ask anyone who sees Burham or know of his whereabouts to call 911 immediately and that people should not approach him as he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information regarding Burham is still asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department immediately at 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.