Jamestown Police Investigating Following Woman’s Death on William Street

An investigation by Jamestown Police is ongoing after a woman was found dead on William Street.

Police Chief Tim Jackson said officers were called to 125 William Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a unresponsive female, who was determined to have died.

Jackson said police are seeking 34-year old Michael C. Burham, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a white male and weiging 160 pounds. Police believe he may be in the Jamestown or Warren, Pennsylvania area. Following an anonymous tip, police did locate the pick-up truck that belongs to Burham.

Police are not yet releasing the name of the woman who died or any further details about that case.

At a press conference late Thursday afternoon, Chief Jackson also shared that officers were called to a car fire on Fulton Avenue at 4:33 a.m. Thursday. Jackson said an incendiary device caused that fire. He said the owner of the car has been located but would not comment on if that incident was connected with the death on William Street.

Anyone with any information regarding Burham is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department immediately at 716-483- 7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.