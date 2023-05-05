WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown High School’s Spring Band Concert Tonight

Students in the Jamestown High School Concert Band rehearse in the Merton P. Corwin Auditorium for the annual Spring Band Concert scheduled for Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Jamestown High School’s Spring Band Concert will take place on tonight.

The performance at 7:00 p.m. in the JHS Auditorium will feature both the Concert and Symphonic bands under the direction of JHS Director of Bands Meghan Murray.

The bands will present works by Balmages, Mackey, Maslanka, Standridge, and more and also include music from “How To Train Your Dragon,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” and “Horn Concerto No. 1” by Strauss, performed by 2023 Concerto winner Madeline DeJoy.

The bands will combine for a special performance and a goodwill offering will be taken to benefit the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County.

Admission is free and open to the public.

