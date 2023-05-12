Jamestown High School to Host Annual Spring Choral Concert

Jamestown High School will host its annual Spring Choral Concert tonight.

The performance will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the High School Auditorium.

It will feature the JHS A Cappella Choir, Madrigal Singers, the Men of Tomorrow and Ladies of Today, and the Mixed Chorus under the direction of Lauren Scharf, director of choral activities, and accompanied by Julie Livengood.

The ensembles will perform “Gaudeamus Hodie,” by Earlene Rentz, “There Will Be Rest,” composed by Frank Ticheli with text by poet Sara Teasdale, “Keep the Beat” from Vivo! with music and lyrics by Lin Manuel Miranda, and more. The concert will feature soloists Olivia Kubera, Madeline DeJoy, Nichole Iacuzzo, Evan Corey, Emma Higbee, Aaron Guiffre, Allison MacCallum, Charlee VanGuilder, Zoe Haskins, and Conner Garcia.

The concert is free and open to the public.