WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Fire Responds to Fire on Crescent Street

Jamestown Fire Responds to Fire on Crescent Street

By Leave a Comment

Aftermath of a fire at 258 Crescent Street which is the location of Danielson Oil Company (May 11, 2023)

Jamestown Fire crews were called out to a structure fire on Crescent Street this morning.

Jamestown Fire officials report the call came in after 4:00 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire at 258 Crescent Street. The two-story building is home to Danielson Oil Company.

Officials say the building is not a total loss but there are concerns about oil on site.

There were no injuries and the cause remains under investigation.

The City of Jamestown is expected to provide an update late this afternoon.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.