Jamestown Fire Responds to Fire on Crescent Street

Jamestown Fire crews were called out to a structure fire on Crescent Street this morning.

Jamestown Fire officials report the call came in after 4:00 a.m. for a fully involved structure fire at 258 Crescent Street. The two-story building is home to Danielson Oil Company.

Officials say the building is not a total loss but there are concerns about oil on site.

There were no injuries and the cause remains under investigation.

The City of Jamestown is expected to provide an update late this afternoon.