Jamestown BRWS Looking for Diamond Girls, Ambassador Families

The Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series Committee is looking for Diamond Girls and Ambassador Families for the August World Series event.

Jamestown will be hosting the 2023 Babe Ruth 13-15 Year Old World Series at Diethrick Park from August 12th-19th.

The local committee is looking for girls ages 13 to 15 to be Diamond Girls, formerly called Hostesses. Diamond girls serve as ambassadors to the teams and must be available for the length of the series.

The commitee is also looking for families to serve as Host Family Ambassadors. Families serve as ambassadors to a team in an effort to support them throughout the series.

Those interested in either program should contact Jamestown Committee Vice President Kim Ecklund at (716) 664-0405 or email jamestownbrws@yahoo.com