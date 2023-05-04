Jamestown BPU Holding ReTool ’23 Conference in July Focused on Workforce Development

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will hold a one-day ReTool Conference in July that focuses on workforce development.

The conference, “Going Green: Growing Our Workforce, Our Community & Our Economy,” will take place Wednesday, July 26 at Chautauqua Institution during Infrastructure Week.

The 10:45 a.m. lecture will feature Nuclear Engineer and Environmentalist Leslie Dewan discussing her work in improving nuclear reactor designs and the potential of nuclear energy infrastructure to help power our energy-dependent world.

BPU Business Development Coordinator Ellen Ditonto said a private lunch for conference attendees at the Athenaeum would take place after the morning lecture, which would then be followed by a panel discussion, “Where we will have again both employers, workforce development experts, talking about how things are different in terms of how we recruit, retain, and train our workforce in the coming years.”

Ditonto said some of the panelists will include Green Force Training Executive Director Jeffrey Conrad, Wendel Companies Environmental Engineer Scott Rybarczyk, Sr., and Goodwill Goodskills Career Builder Program Liaison Bryan Boleratz.

Tickets for the conference are $30, which also includes parking.

For more information or to register for the conference, visit https://retoolwny.jamestownbpu.com/