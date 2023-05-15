FDA Advisory Panel Approves Making Birth Control Pill Available Over-The-Counter

FDA advisors have approved making a birth control pill available over the counter.

Two U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panels said the benefits outweigh the risks. They agreed that people would use the medication known as Opill safely and effectively and said groups such as adolescents and those with limited literacy would be able to take the pill at the same time every day without help from a health care worker.

The FDA doesn’t have to follow its advisers’ advice, but it often does. It is expected to decide whether to approve the over-the-counter pill this summer.

If it’s approved, this will be the first birth-control pill available over the counter in the United States. Opill is a “mini-pill” that uses only the hormone progestin.