Evergreen Health, BestSelf Behavioral Health Receiving Funding Toward Opioid Addiction Treatment

Two health organizations with locations in Chautauqua County are receiving state funding to support medication for opioid addiction treatment.

Evergreen Health Services and BestSelf Behavioral Health will each receive up to $500,000 as part of $7 million being awarded to 15 providers across the state.

The funding will help establish comprehensive, low-threshold buprenorphine services. Research shows that buprenorphine is a safe and effective way to treat opioid use disorder, however many providers have rigid requirements for entering and continuing treatment. This can limit the number of individuals who receive this medication. Comprehensive low threshold programs are designed to help address this issue by allowing for same-day, immediate buprenorphine treatment and care management services.

The funding is being distributed through New York State’s Opioid Settlement Fund.