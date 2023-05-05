Ellicott Town Board to Discuss Resolution That Eliminated Town Justice Position

The Ellicott Town Board will discuss Monday the resolution passed in March that eliminated one of the two town’s Justice positions.

The agenda for the meeting on Monday, May 8 has “Resolution #1-2023” under old business.

Several dozen people attended the April 10 town board meeting to speak out against the Justice position being eliminated. Letters of support were also entered into the record by the Ellicott Town Police union and District Attorney Jason Schmidt.

The town Justice position affected is the one held by long-time Judge Marilyn Gerace, who has circulated petitions to appear on the November General Election ballot. Sally Jaroszynski is the other Town Justice.

Gerace said in her comments to the board in April that she and Judge Jaroszynski were blindsided by the decision, only learning about the position elimination the day after the vote when they both received a letter from Town Supervisor Janet Bowman.

She criticized the board for the making the decision without providing the public adequate opportunity to comment.

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports that it is expected that Town Supervisor Janet Bowman will make a motion to rescind the resolution Monday night.

Should the Town Board not approve that motion, a permissive referendum on the resolution will be held in June.