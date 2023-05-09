Ellicott Town Board Rescinds Resolution That Would Have Eliminated Town Justice Position

The Ellicott Town Board, with no discussion, voted to rescind a resolution that eliminated one of the Town Justice positions.

Town Justice Marilyn Gerace expressed her disappointment and frustration about the process at the privilege of the floor, saying the matter shouldn’t have gotten to this point, “The Town Board’s ill-advised decision to eliminate a justice position has taken a considerable amount of time, energy, and resources. All of which can be better spent on other matters. This entire ordeal was completely avoidable had the Town Board relied on the expertise of others and not succumbed to inaccurate information, innuendos, conjectures, and rumors.”

The town justice position that would have been eliminated is the one held by Gerace.

Ellicott resident David Leach questioned if the town board would have used an executive session to make cuts to the Ellicott Police Department or Highway Departments without consulting the Police Chief and Highway Superintendent, “So why did the Town Board treat the Town Justices and Town Court in such a cavalier and disrespectful matter? A person with a more suspicious mind than myself could be forgiven for thinking that petty political and personal factors are at play. I, however, know that my Town Board is not motivated by such base considerations.”

The Town Board had initially approved the resolution to eliminate the justice position at its monthly meeting on March 13. Residents and officials were critical of the move given that there was no previous discussion or notice about the plan to eliminate the position.

Following public pushback received at the April 10 board meeting as well as facing a permissive referendum in June where the public would have been able to vote on whether to eliminate the town justice position, the Town Board voted unanimously last night to rescind the resolution.

Supervisor Janet Bowman declined to comment on the action following the meeting.