Comedians Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, Taylor Tomlinson Headlining Comedy Festival

Comedians Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Taylor Tomlinson have been announced as the headliners for the 2023 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, the top-selling comedian in the world in 2022, and one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views, will be performing on Thursday, August 3.

Taylor Tomlinson, who is currently breaking ticket sale records set by the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, and selling out venues worldwide following her two highly acclaimed Netflix stand-up specials, will perform Friday, August 4, as part of her current “The Have It All” tour.

Both comedians’ performances will take place at the Northwest Arena.

The National Comedy Center announced that tickets for the festival will go on sale to Comedy Center members at noon on Friday, May 12 before opening to the general public for sale at noon on Friday, May 19.

For more information, visit comedycenter.org.