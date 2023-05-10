Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Applying For National Accreditation

The Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy has announced that it is applying for national accreditation through the Land Trust Accreditation Commission.

The land trust accreditation program is an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance. It recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places forever.

The application process includes an extensive review of the practices, policies, and programs of each applicant by the Commission.

A public comment period is now open, and the Commission invites public input on the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy’s pending application through signed, written comments.

Comments must relate to how the organization complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards see http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.

To submit a comment, or to learn more about the accreditation program, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org.

Comments on Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy’s application should be submitted by Friday, July 21st.