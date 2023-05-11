Boaters Reminded to Take Care of Boats, Trailers, Gear To Avoid Spreading Invasive Species

Boaters are being reminded take care of their boats, trailers, and fishing gear to prevent the spread of harmful aquatic invasive species.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that Watercraft inspection stewards (boat stewards) are deploying across the state to educate and assist the public in cleaning equipment this season to prevent the introduction and spread of non-native plants and animals in New York waterbodies.

Boat stewards will be stationed at more than 200 boat launches and decontamination stations throughout the state by Memorial Day weekend. Identified by their blue vests, boat stewards can provide a refresher on how to inspect your boat and gear and offer information on aquatic invasive species in New York.

Last year, DEC’s boat stewards inspected more than 220,000 boats and intercepted more than 8,000 AIS, including hydrilla, which led to the discovery of a new infestation in the Niagara River. Efforts are currently underway to control the invasive plant and prevent it from negatively impacting the native ecosystem, as well as water recreation. The DEC is collaborating with local stakeholders and Federal partners to keep the infestation contained and prevent further spread.

Hydrilla negatively impacts recreation, tourism, and aquatic ecosystems and is one of the most difficult aquatic invasive species to control. This invasive plant breaks apart easily, and new plants can develop from pieces of stem that are no more than an inch long.

All water recreationists should follow these steps to make sure their equipment isn’t harboring AIS:

– Clean mud, plants, and animals off boating and fishing equipment (trailer bunks, axles, rollers, lights, transducers, license plates, motor props, tackle, waders, etc.) and discard the material in a trash can or at a disposal station;

– Drain all water-holding compartments, including ballast tanks, live wells, and bilge areas, before leaving an access site; and

– Dry everything thoroughly before using boats or equipment in another waterbody. Drying times can vary but a minimum of five to seven days in dry, warm conditions is recommended.

– When there’s no time to dry between uses, disinfect things with hot water that is at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit, or visit a decontamination site.

The guide for aquatic invasive species removal can be found here: https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/48221.html