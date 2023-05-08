Adopt Fee Waived During ‘Empty The Shelters’ Event at Humane Society

Pet adoptions are free at the Chautauqua County Humane Society now through May 15 thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation‘s “Empty The Shelters” event.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is waiving fees for adoptions for all animals as part of the “Empty the Shelters” event at its 2825 Strunk Road Adoption Center.

Interested adopters can find more details online at Chqhumane.org.

For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.