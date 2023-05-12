11th Annual Master Gardeners Plant Sale Set for May 13

Chautauqua County Master Gardeners will hold their 11th Annual Plant Sale Saturday at Jamestown Community College.

The annual fundraiser sale will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 13 at the JCC Science Building in Jamestown.

It will include perennials, annuals, vegetables, and herbs for sale. There also will be gently used gardening books, equipment, and garden art.

Master Gardeners will be following recommendations from State Ag & Markets to reduce to exposure and transport of amynthas agrestis, also known as jumping worm. The roots of the perennials will be washed and repotted in new soil.

Master Gardeners from the Helpline will be available to answer gardening questions and also do soil testing. Residents are invited to bring in a soil sample and have the pH tested for free.